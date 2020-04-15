How John Legend’s daughter celebrated her birthday in quarantine

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna was sent videos by her friends from preschool as she celebrated her birthday in lockdown.

The 4-year-old was unable to have her friends over to mark her milestone birthday, but the moms and dads of the other kids ensured Luna marked the day with her pals as much as she could.

Sharing a picture of Luna dressed up like a princess, Legend captioned it: “Luna’s living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time. (sic)”

And in matching earlier posts, they called the 4-year-old the “queen of the household.”

He shared: “Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being (sic)”

While the model wrote: “happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being. (sic)”

Luna was spoiled with two cakes — a beautiful floral one made in the shape of the number four — while family friend Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, sent one that was decorated with nail polishes made of cake, complete with a “spilled” nail polish over the front.

Teigen later shared a video of Luna sneaking away with a piece of the second cake, with one of the artificial nail polishes on top.

Click continue to read more.