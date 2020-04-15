Jussie Smollett reportedly met up with alleged attacker at gay bathhouse

More information is seeping out that Jussie Smollett and his alleged attackers knew each other and carried on some type of relationship prior to the allegedly violent beatdown in January 2019.

According to Page Six, Smollett and one of the Nigerian-American brothers at the heart of the explosive case, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, frequented an upscale gay bathhouse in Chicago. This contributes to the narrative of a close friendship. In 2019, multiple outlets reported the Osundairo brothers were extras on the set of “Empire” and that the three would often work out together.

The Daily News stated that records from the unnamed bathhouse can be subpoenaed to prove that Smollett and Abel Osundairo were, at the very least, close friends.

“They used to party together, and he had a sexual relationship with (Abel). They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits],” the person told Page Six.

As most are aware by now, Smollett has been accused of staging a faux racist and homophobic beatdown in Chicago in late January 2019. Investigators believe Smollett made up the story of having a noose tied around his neck and that two men with MAGA hats hurled epithets at him. Smollett was originally indicted on 16 felonies related to lying to the Chicago police. However, State’s attorney Kim Foxx dropped all the charges in the summer of 2019, only to see Smollett indicted again by a specially-appointed attorney in February 2020.

And if that wasn’t enough, Smollett is also being sued by the city of Chicago for $130,000 for the man-hours appropriated to investigate the Smollett case.