Kelly Rowland announces drop date for new single

Kelly Rowland will make a comeback on Friday, April 17, 2020, with a new solo single.

The Destiny’s Child star unveiled the striking artwork for the new track on social media this week.

On Instagram, she simply captioned the cover: “COFFEE out 04.17 PRE-SAVE link in bio. (sic)”

And she also announced a new episode of her Instagram Live series, “#CoffeeWithKelly: After Dark.”

In another post, she added: “Got more coffee to share! Join me tonight for another round of #CoffeeWithKelly: After Dark at 7PM PST/10PM EST! (sic)”

Although Rowland hasn’t released a record in six years, she dropped “Kelly” in 2018, plus “Crown” and festive number “Love You More At Christmas Time” from her movie Merry Liddle Christmas — in which she played Jacquie Liddle — last year.

It’s not known whether “Coffee” will feature on her long-awaited fifth album, the follow-up to 2013’s Talk a Good Game, which she’s been working on for a few years now.

Speaking to the Huffington Post in 2017, the “Dilemma” hitmaker promised it will be worth the wait and said she wants to make a record that will set a “good example” for her 5-year-old son Titan, whom she has with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

