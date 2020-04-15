Murder suspect YNW Melly denied ‘compassionate release’

Rapper and murder suspect YNW Melly was denied a “compassionate release” from prison on April 14, 2020, despite claims that he contracted the coronavirus.

Melly, who was born Jamell Maurice Demons in Gifford, Florida, even offered to the judge that he would pay for his own medical expenses, as he claims he is exhibiting the now-classic symptoms of COVID-19. But the emergency petition filed by his attorney proved futile.

As rolling out reported, the U.S. Department of Justice and state prison systems granted thousands of low-level inmates “compassionate release” as a way to help stem the tide of this exploding pandemic that has shut down the country’s commerce.

But Melly, 20, is awaiting trial after allegedly shooting and killing his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, execution-style in February of 2019. Melly turned himself in to authorities in Miramar, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2019. Investigators also accused YNW Melly and his associate, YNW Bortlen, of staging the killings to make it look like the victims were killed in a drive-by shooting.

Melly has since been charged with first-degree murder. He denies he killed his two rap friends.

The victims’ surviving families vehemently opposed Melly’s early release and immediately filed documents opposing as much, TMZ reports. The attorneys for the two families offered that just “the premise of any release causes extreme distress to the victims and their family,” the publication reported.