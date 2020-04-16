Ciara describes new normal as expectant mother during global pandemic

Ciara was forced to attend an ultrasound appointment without her husband Russell Wilson due to global health crisis restrictions.

The 34-year-old singer wore a protective face mask during her baby scan and video-called the 31-year-old NFL star so he could watch their unborn kid on the screen — from the car park.

She shared a video of the call and added the caption: “The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 Era is very interesting… Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound. We don’t hear to much about US during this time. (sic)”

In the clip, Ciara said their baby looks “so cute,” and the doctor said hi to Wilson via her phone.

The “1, 2 Step” hitmaker also invited other pregnant women to chat with her and her doctor on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She added: “Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2 p.m. PST #WomensWednesday (sic)”

Many hospitals and birthing centers have stopped partners attending ultrasound scans for the time being to limit the number of people in medical institutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Ciara revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

