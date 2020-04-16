Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to Black communities affected by global pandemic

Colin Kaepernick is looking to step up to plate and help those who are affected by the global pandemic. On April 16, the former star quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers recently announced that he will be giving back, specifically to Black communities.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kaepernick said in a video posted on Twitter. ‘That’s why we’ve established the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to help address these issues.”

Kaepernick is personally donating $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund.

In a move to give back to his community, Kaepernick created the Know Your Rights Campaign and established it as “a free campaign for youth founded by Colin Kaepernick to raise awareness on higher education, self-empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios,” according to his website.

Many believe that NFL owners conspired to keep Kaepernick out of the NFL after he began to kneel during the national anthem. His silent protest became a political ploy by politicians who used Kaepernick’s protest as a way to divide the nation.

In terms of the global pandemic, Blacks are being infected and dying at a more rapid rate than other ethnic groups, according to numbers released by states that have compiled data based on race such as Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina and Wisconsin.