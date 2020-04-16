Oprah Winfrey reveals city she’s crossed off her travel list this year

Oprah Winfrey says she won’t be traveling to a certain city for the rest of the year.

The media mogul is taking extra precautions to protect her health amid the global health pandemic, and even if social distancing restrictions are lifted, the Wrinkle in Time star won’t be visiting the Big Apple, which has been one of the cities hit hardest by the virus, for several months.

Asked about plans for the 20th anniversary of O, The Oprah Magazine, Gayle King, who is editor-at-large of the publication, explained to “Entertainment Tonight” that her best friend had told her she is “not really comfortable coming to New York for the rest of this year.”

“She had pneumonia, as you know in January, and she still has a bit of a bronchial thing that she’s concerned about,” King added. “So I said, ‘How can we have a party, an anniversary party, without the O of O?’ And she said, ‘You don’t!'”

King is currently self-isolating in New York, where the magazine is based, while Winfrey is at home in Santa Barbara, California.

The 65-year-old star admitted: “I have no idea when we’ll be able to see each other again.”

Last month, Winfrey’s long-term partner Stedman Graham moved to the guesthouse on the grounds of their home for two weeks as a precautionary measure after returning from a work trip.

