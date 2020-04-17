Atlanta nursing home ravished by COVID-19 as 15 die, 75 percent text positive

To combat the issue, officials at Arbor Terrace outlined some of the steps taken to stop the spread of the virus in the facility. Some of the steps included extensive testing and making sure that all staff have the proper protective equipment.

The Georgia National Guard also cleaned the facility twice.

Family and friends of residents at the nursing home protested on April 17 to call for better conditions.

Across the nation, nursing homes have been hit hard. In one of the first major outbreaks of COVID-19, the Lifecare Center in Kirkland, Washington, 37 patients have died. The company now faces a $600,000 fine for their alleged mishandling of the pandemic.