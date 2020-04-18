Bill Cosby will not qualify for early release as pandemic spreads in prison

Bill Cosby will likely have to remain in prison as COVID-19 spreads in prison systems. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections revealed that Cosby will not qualify for an early release.

“Based on the criteria exempting sex offenders and knowing his highly publicized case, he would not qualify,” a rep from the Pennsylvania DOC revealed, according to Page Six.

The early release program “applies to state prison inmates who have been identified as being nonviolent and who otherwise would be eligible for release within the next nine months or who are considered at high risk for complications of coronavirus and are within 12 months of their release.”

Several weeks ago, Cosby’s lawyers filed a motion requesting that the embattled comedian be released from prison.

The motion came after the White House revealed it is considering the release of some elderly and nonviolent federal inmates to reduce the risk of an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the prison system.

Cosby’s lawyer Andrew Wyatt said in a statement: “We believe it is only a matter of time before Mr. Cosby’s prison likely falls victim to the virus, such a confined space is the perfect place for a virus to spread rapidly, it is hazardous to the prison staff and vulnerable inmates.

“Bill Cosby is no detriment or danger to the community. He can’t go anywhere, he is elderly, he is blind. He can stay under house arrest with an ankle bracelet, as he did before, with his wife taking care of him. Let him do his time at home. (sic)”

One inmate has died of COVID-19 at SCI Phoenix, and 22 inmates have tested positive.