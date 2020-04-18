YNW Melly reportedly treated with generic meds after contracting COVID-19

YNW Melly is apparently not receiving proper healthcare while at the Broward County Jail. The “Murder on My Mind Rapper,” whose real name is Jamell Demons, is suffering from COVID-19.

Melly’s symptoms include, “labored breathing, body aches, and headaches,” according to sources close to TMZ.

Melly is only receiving Gatorade and Tylenol to help with his COVID-19 symptoms and staff members are not checking on medical conditions every hour as they are required.

The Florida-based rapper attempted to get an early release from jail while awaiting a trial for the brutal killings of two close friends.

The incident happened in October 2018 in Broward County, Florida. YNW Melly, 19, was in a car driven by Cortlen Henry, 20. Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, were also in the car.

During the trip, YNW Melly allegedly shot and killed Williams and Thomas. Once the two were dead, YNW Melly and Henry got out of the vehicle, and YNW Melly allegedly fired more gunshots at the car. He and Henry would later drive their deceased friends to the hospital.

When authorities questioned YNW Melly and Henry, both claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting. But after further investigation, authorities determined that Williams and Thomas were shot at close range. YNW Melly also allegedly had gun residue on his hand.

Due to the callousness of the alleged crime, prosecutors were calling for YNW Melly to face the death penalty if convicted.