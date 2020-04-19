Beyoncé discusses racial disparity in coronavirus cases and deaths (video)

Just a few months ago, rumors raged on Facebook and other platforms that Black people were immune to the deadly coronavirus.

Today, African Americans are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at a rate that’s far out of proportion to their relatively small numbers in many major U.S. cities.

During the star-studded “One World: Together at Home” benefit concert on Saturday, April 18, Beyoncé profusely praised first responders who put their lives in peril on the front lines in the war against this global cataclysm.

“We continue to pray for your safety,” Queen Bey said before sharing disturbing facts about how Blacks are inordinately impacted by COVID-19.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” Mrs. Shawn Corey Carter pointed out. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

With her beautiful visage framed by the picturesque sunset behind her, the 38-year-old “Formation” singer crystallizes the damning racial disparity receipts by using her hometown as an example.

“A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, shows that of COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African Americans,” she pointed out.

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard. Please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes.”

The celebrity-drenched concert was curated by Lady Gaga. It raised more than $50M towards combating COVID-19

