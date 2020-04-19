‘Doctor’ Blue Ivy drives fans wild with hand-washing PSA amid COVID-19 (video)

Blue Ivy Carter is must-see TV.

The super charismatic, scene-stealing 8-year-old daughter of music royalty, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, provided an adorable public service announcement on how vigorous hand-washing can help keep you safe as the coronavirus rages around the globe.

In a video shared on social media, the eldest child of Jay and Bey demonstrated by dipping her finger in liquid soap from one bowl. Another bowl is filled with pepper and water. Blue shows how the pepper, which is used to portray COVID-19, dramatically reacts when Blue dips the soapy finger in the bowl filled with pepper and water.

“I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too,” Blue Ivy said in the video.

“I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this,” she said, pointing to one small container. “And this is the coronavirus, or any virus — it’s actually just pepper.”

Blue Ivy’s grandmother Tina Lawson, 66, posted the video for her 2.4 million Instagram fans on Saturday.

As you can see in the video, the pepper-filled bowl immediately shoots to the edges of the water bowl once the soap is introduced to the equation.

“If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean,” Blue Ivy continued. “But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

Blue Ivy’s hand-washing demonstration, coupled with her cute pre-teen voice, drove fans wild. They can’t seem to get enough of her and even saluted her with a “Dr.” title:

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter ended Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz in less than two minutes.pic.twitter.com/7P6LrRd6i9 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) April 19, 2020

I need daily briefings from Blue Ivy Carter. TYSM🥰💙 pic.twitter.com/gNBCf6ItZ7 — be still🧘🏾‍♀️🛌🏾🤸🏾‍♀️ (@prettitoni28) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy before filming that video pic.twitter.com/4m7y3KRRga — I-10 by 10 (@bIackcindy) April 19, 2020

Blue Ivy out here saving the world. pic.twitter.com/HTNgf5iT6h — Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) April 19, 2020

A singer, song writer, daughter, manager, choreographer, comedian & scientist what can’t she do? pic.twitter.com/QCSlZcLMPx — Foxxy Cleopatra | fan account (@CleopatraLament) April 19, 2020

Too Cute: Blue Ivy’s Experiment Has Us All Proud https://t.co/XnjzxL4kFW pic.twitter.com/d4OUu2sO2o — 97.9 The Beat DFW (@979thebeat) April 19, 2020

DR BLUE IVY HAS SPOKEN 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/pWLEVfxzff — ˚✧⁎malone⁎✧༚ (@fat1nnn) April 19, 2020

Dr. Blue Ivy Carter, MD

thats it…thats the tweet pic.twitter.com/QhT2Y4N15s — Devin F. (@DevinFerrari) April 19, 2020

einstein taking notes after blue ivy filmed that video pic.twitter.com/tu0mLvFboi — parker ↻ (@atzyoon) April 19, 2020

Super impressed with this diy experiment presented by Miss Blue Ivy! https://t.co/JNRhp0nUrg — Randa Slater (@Randa_Slater) April 19, 2020

come thru ms. Blue Ivy…ms. MD in-training 🔬🦠🧼💡

pic.twitter.com/eZPGeK2xcG — Bing 🧢 (@justbingit) April 19, 2020