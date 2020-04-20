Bill Cosby’s rep says he will not survive COVID-19 in prison

Bill Cosby’s spokesperson’s appeal to the court to grant the disgraced comedian a “compassionate release” was denied by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, contends the 82-year-old creator of “The Cosby Show” and “Fat Albert” will not survive if he contracts the coronavirus in prison due to his age and the multiple medical issues that already have compromised his health.

“Mr. Cosby was informed that the carotid arteries on the right and left side of his neck had 90 percent blockage due to plaque buildup,” Wyatt wrote, according to The Wrap.

Wyatt told the court that the “carotid arteries are the blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain, neck and face.” He further explained in court documents that Cosby has to take meds for high blood pressure and is “100 percent blind from glaucoma.”

He restated the words of White House medical expert Dr. Anthony Fauci that COVID-19 is “deadly to the elderly” and “to those that suffer from underlying medical issues.” Coupled with that, he reiterated Fauci’s statements that the coronavirus is impacting “Blacks and people of color than any other race,” according to The Wrap.

Furthermore, Wyatt pointed out that Cosby resides in an environment where he cannot adhere to the social distancing mandates of the state.

“Mr. Cosby was not given a life sentence nor a death sentence,” he wrote, according to The Wrap, “so we are requesting that Gov. Wolf use his gubernatorial powers to show compassion to another human being. (sic)”

State officials, however, said Cosby is ineligible for compassionate released due to his conviction for committing “a crime of violence, or any criminal attempt, criminal solicitation, or criminal conspiracy to commit a crime of violence.”