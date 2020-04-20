Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen restaurants and shops amid COVID-19 pandemic

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a Monday afternoon press conference on April 20, 2020, he is going to allow the mandatory “shelter-in-place” order to expire and reopen restaurants, shops and other businesses beginning this Friday, April 24, 2020, according to Fox 5 Atlanta and the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Georgia’s “shelter-in-place” order is due to expire on April 30, 2020.

Kemp also indicated that he is working with other states in the Deep South — all of them ran by Republican governors — to determine ways to reopen the regional economy, despite widespread fears about the coronavirus pandemic..

As of 8pm on April 20, COVID-19 had claimed 775 lives in Georgia and there were 19,399 confirmed cases with many cases requiring hospitalization, according to stats supplied by NPR.

Here are some of the businesses Kemp is prepared to reopen at the end of the week:

KEMP: This Friday allowing certain businesses to reopen:

Gyms

Fitness centers

Barbers

Hair dressers

Nail salons

Massage therapists. Expecting they still practice social distancing, regular santization, testing workers for flu and teleworking where possible @FOX5Atlanta #Fox5atl — Christine Sperow FOX 5 (@ChristineOnTV) April 20, 2020

In addition, Kemp announced during the press conference he is going to allow the reopening of theaters, churches and sit-down restaurants. But he expects citizens and businesses adhere to the six-feet social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future.

Two occurrences happened that increased Kemp’s comfort level to restart the state economy on a small scale. First, the cases and deaths from COVID-19 have peaked and flattened out, according to data the Health Department unveiled to the governor.

Secondly, state officials are partnering up with the state’s university system to increase testing. An app will be available for screening for those who believe they’ve contracted coronavirus. All senior citizens facilities are now required to report new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The riskiness of Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen Georgia business so soon after shutdown was made clear by the fact that he put Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston in front of the cameras. If it backfires, the governor won't be the only one on the hook. — Jim Galloway (@politicalinsidr) April 20, 2020

There are some who expressed trepidation about Georgia and other states possibly opening up too soon before COVID-19 is definitively and incontrovertibly under control in the state and the U.S.

This is so dangerous. Where is the testing? It's not nearly adequate. — Linaya Resister (@LinayaUSA) April 20, 2020

don't blame Black and brown folks in Georgia for this nightmare. Brian Kemp cheated his way into office by disenfranchising the same folks who he's now sending to die by reopening the state too soon. — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) April 20, 2020

This the same Gov. Kemp that didn’t even know there were asymptomatic carriers till two weeks ago? 🥴 https://t.co/fRitT7GB52 — pumi (@_PUMl) April 20, 2020

When GA melts down just remember, Stacey Abrams wouldn’t have done this and Brian Kemp stole that election from her. https://t.co/ZtqqT9VzIe — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) April 20, 2020