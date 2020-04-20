Georgia Gov. Kemp to reopen restaurants and shops amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Brian P. Kemp (Photo: Office of the Governor; www.gov.georgia.gov)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a Monday afternoon press conference on April 20, 2020, he is going to allow the mandatory “shelter-in-place” order to expire and reopen restaurants, shops and other businesses beginning this Friday, April 24, 2020, according to Fox 5 Atlanta and the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. 

Georgia’s “shelter-in-place” order is due to expire on April 30, 2020.

Kemp also indicated that he is working with other states in the Deep South — all of them ran by Republican governors — to determine ways to reopen the regional economy, despite widespread fears about the coronavirus pandemic..

As of 8pm on April 20, COVID-19 had claimed 775 lives in Georgia and there were 19,399 confirmed cases with many cases requiring hospitalization, according to stats supplied by NPR.

Here are some of the businesses Kemp is prepared to reopen at the end of the week:

In addition, Kemp announced during the press conference he is going to allow the reopening of theaters, churches and sit-down restaurants. But he expects citizens and businesses adhere to the six-feet social distancing guidelines for the foreseeable future.

Two occurrences happened that increased Kemp’s comfort level to restart the state economy on a small scale. First, the cases and deaths from COVID-19 have peaked and flattened out, according to data the Health Department unveiled to the governor.

Secondly, state officials are partnering up with the state’s university system to increase testing. An app will be available for screening for those who believe they’ve contracted coronavirus. All senior citizens facilities are now required to report new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are some who expressed trepidation about Georgia and other states possibly opening up too soon before COVID-19 is definitively and incontrovertibly under control in the state and the U.S.

 


Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.