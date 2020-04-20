Why Megan Thee Stallion praises Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell

Megan Thee Stallion has always been proud of her height.

The 25-year-old rapper told British Vogue: “I’m 5ft 10in, probably 6ft 2in in heels. Honestly, nobody in my family told me that being tall was a bad thing. My family made me feel like I was so beautiful and I looked at a lot of models, the women my mom would put in my face — Tyra Banks, Gisele, Naomi Campbell — so it was like, ‘Oh, that’s me!’ Not skinny, but because I’m super tall. So when people tried to tease me, I didn’t see the insult. I love being tall, I like the air up here.”

She also revealed she has been relaxing at home during the COVID-19 lockdown and joked she has forgotten how to do her makeup because it is so long since she wore any.

She explained: “Honestly, I’m learning more about myself. I didn’t even know that I like to be by myself. Every time one of my friends tries to come over, I’m like, ‘Dang, we supposed to be social distancing, what y’all doing?’

“But I feel good. I haven’t given myself a full face of makeup in a long time. I don’t know if I remember how to do it! I have a little studio built-in here, so when I feel like recording, I go record. I’m playing video games — oh, and I’m reading books. I found a ginormous old dictionary, and me and Farris [Megan’s day-to-day manager T. Farris] learn three new words every day. I’m also reading this super-cool book called Mysterious Creatures: Mysteries of the Unknown.”