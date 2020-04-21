Why T.I. is protective of his daughters

Rapper T.I. is father to daughters Deyjah, 18, and Heiress, 4, and has said that while he’s happy for his children to “date and have experiences,” he doesn’t want them to be negatively impacted by the end of a romance.

The 39-year-old said on his hit reality TV show, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle“: “To be honest with you, I only feel the need to protect the girls from heartbreak. So for me, it’s about making sure that my daughters grow up as happy and unencumbered by outsiders tweaking their emotions as possible. That doesn’t mean that I don’t want my daughters to date or have experiences. It just means I know that they will hold onto those experiences and I don’t know how that will translate when they come out of it.”

But T.I. — who also has sons Messiah, 20, Domani, 19, Clifford, 15, and Major, 11 — doesn’t feel the same way about his sons dating, as he believes they need to “deal with heartbreak” in order to discover who they “are for real.”

