Black Eyed Peas tease new music to uplift spirits during global pandemic

Will.i.am says the global pandemic will result in the best music from Black Eyed Peas.

Members of the band — which is also comprised of apl.de.ap and Taboo — are currently working on their eighth studio album. It will feature the lead single “Mamacita” with Ozuna and vocalist J Rey Soul, and the frontman has explained how every time there has been a disaster, Black Eyed Peas always produce their greatest music to bring some harmony to the world.

Will told The Sun newspaper’s “Bizarre” column: “In 2001 we went on tour the day after 9/11.

“On November 24, we wrote ‘Where Is The Love?’.

“In 2008, during the financial collapse, I wrote ‘I Gotta Feeling.'”

This time fans can expect a full-blown pop album following the release of 2018’s political boom bap LP, Masters of the Sun Vol. 1.

He continued: “Did we wanna do a pop album? Yes. Was it too risky having taken a seven-year break? Yes.”

Apl said: “We’re back on our thing. Bringing that energy, that joyful music, to occupy you for those three minutes.”

Taboo explained that Black Eyed Peas‘ success comes down to them always “reinventing themselves” while ensuring they keep elements of their signature sound in the mix.

He added: “There’s not a lot of people that can reinvent themselves and continue reinventing themselves.

“You never know what’s coming from the Peas.

“We’re chefs that are able to cook any recipe, but you’re always gonna have a plate of Black Eyed Peas with that recipe.”

“The Voice UK” coach Will previously teased their new style after the release of their Bad Boys For Life song “Ritmo” with Latin star J Balvin.

