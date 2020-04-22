Chadwick Boseman may not appear in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Disney d23 Expo
(L-R) Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Dania Gurira) (Photo credit: Marvel Studios (c) 2018. All Rights Reserved.)

Is trouble brewing in the magical kingdom of Wakanda?

It is being reported that Chadwick Boseman could possibly not return for the sequel of the all-time blockbuster Black Panther that took America by storm in 2018, Eurweb.com states.

Citing Cosmic Book News, Boseman, 42, is said to be looking for a raise to reprise the beloved role of T’Challa, the ruler of Wakanda. Boseman’s role powered the film towards box office records and a permanent place in the annals of Black cinema.

Cosmic Book News states that “it should be noted that the rumors come from 4Chan, so take everything with a huge grain of salt, but that said, it is known that Kevin Feige and Marvel are going a huge politically correct route with at least their Phase 4 plans, so I wouldn’t be surprised by anything that happens.”

Boseman has yet to respond to the reports.

Black Panther grossed over $700 million domestically and $1.3 billion overall when you include international theater receipts. The 2022 sequel, which will be directed by Ryan Coogler, is expected to feature returning stars Leticia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira.

Meanwhile, the actor who has been hailed for his believable portrayals of Black legends Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshal, startled fans when he posted this video (below) recently. While advocating for Black health during the coronavirus pandemic, fans noted his radical weight loss and speculated that he is preparing for an upcoming movie role.


Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.