How to make your own face mask without sewing

(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com /Dragana Gordic)

As we continue to battle the coronavirus, we have all been advised of the urgency to supply doctors, nurses and other hospital staff with essential personal protective equipment.

But now, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Surgeon General have announced, their recommendation is for all Americans to wear cloth face masks coverings in public settings.

We are here to help our community by aiding them with the tools they need to be knowledgeable and updated on COVID-19.

We have created a video tutorial to teach you how to make a quick, easy and effective face mask. We created this mask in compliance with the CDC guidelines below:

  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ties or ear loops
  • Includes multiple layers of fabric
  • Allows for breathing without restriction
  • Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape

These masks are essential because they will help to slow the spread of the virus and help prevent people who are without symptoms from transmitting it.

Click continue to watch the video on how to make your own facemask.

Cassidy Sparks
Cassidy Sparks

I am a blogger, journalist and media enthusiast. I am passionate about covering entertainment, fashion and beauty. Keep up with me at Cassinthecity.com





