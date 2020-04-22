‘Queen & Slim’ actress Jodie Turner-Smith welcomes her 1st child

Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson have become parents for the first time.

Turner-Smith, who is married to the former “Dawson’s Creek” star, gave birth to a baby girl, a representative has confirmed.

A representative for the couple told PEOPLE magazine: “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Prior to birth, the actress described her pregnancy while sharing a nude image showing off her belly.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation. >>>>> thank you @fancygomez for capturing a small piece of this portion of the journey. I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

Meanwhile, Jackson previously admitted waiting to welcome their baby into the world amid the global health pandemic has been “a bit stressful” for himself and the actress.

“Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now, and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he told “Good Morning America.”

“The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important.”

