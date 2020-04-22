Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty drops 2 new products

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has released two new products to take self-isolation beauty to the “next level.”

The “Work” hitmaker’s beauty brand has dropped a new cream blush and cream bronzer, which Rihanna has said will help bring “fresh color” to people’s faces and will up the ante of their FaceTime calls amid the global health pandemic that is forcing people to stay inside and connect with others through video chats.

In a post on her Instagram account, Rihanna wrote: FT calls finna be next level! Get into this @fentybeauty cream blush and cream bronzer that just melt into your makeup to really look like skin, or for days like these where your bare skin could use a lil glow and fresh color. I also created a new Face Shaping brush to help you apply effortlessly. Get it now at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP. (sic)”

The 32-year-old singer also posted pictures of the new products, which come in a variety of different colors and shades.

She wrote alongside the second post: “2 new baddies on da block! #CREAMblush #CREAMbronzer @fentybeauty fentybeauty.com out now. (sic)”

In total, there are 10 shades of cream blush — including pinks, neutral tones and a purple — that are each priced at $20.

The cream bronzer comes in seven shades for $32 each, while the face-shaping brush is priced at $34.

