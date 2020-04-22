Tiny Harris’ BFF Shekinah Jo reveals scars left by ex-boyfriends (video)

Shekinah Jo Anderson soared to fame with her bombastic and boisterous personality, which lights up a room like fireworks. But Tiny Harris’ BFF reached her fans in a poignant and powerful way when she revealed she has been the victim of physical abuse by a couple of her ex-boyfriends.

During the latest episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” the crew huddled together to discuss the ups and downs of relationships or lament not having that special person in their lives. Shekinah Jo, as she is known, shut the room down with her heart-tugging story. She recalled being in two abusive relationships that have radically altered her perspective on life and relationships.

“That’s why I’m single. B—-, I been through some thangs,” she said between tears. “I’ve been to the point where dudes have physically abused me, and I don’t f— with that.”

When she was asked by Spice if that was the reason she has taken a reprieve from dating, Shekinah Jo revealed her consternation over being the good girlfriend and still having been wronged by men.

“They put you in a box where you supposed to be doing everything right and they still f—ing around on you. I don’t f— with these n—-s.”

It is not the first time Shekinah Jo has addressed this matter. A few years ago, she posted a photo of herself after she said she was brutally beaten by her man. She quickly deleted the image, but The Shade Room screenshot the image.

LHHATL fans were quick to wrap Shekinah Jo in a virtual empathetic embrace, and they applauded her valor for plowing through the humiliation to give voice to abuse survivors.

Shekinah said she don’t want a man to get her right, she want the lord to get her right WORD‼️ #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/IxRrYJZezp — Princess 👑 (@materialgirl_me) April 21, 2020

Yoooo this scene w/ Shekinah pouring her heart out has me in goosebumps #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/dh8D19jrOp — Ms.Giordano (@DaijaVu_9) April 21, 2020

Flip the page to view Shekinah Jo and artist Damien discuss past abuse on her YouTube page: