Beyoncé and Twitter donate $6 million toward Black health amid COVID-19

Beyoncé has teamed up with the billionaire founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, to give $6 million towards the mental and physical improvement of Black Americans who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

The pop goddess, 38, is funneling the money through her BeyGOOD initiative, while Dorsey, 43, is appropriating the funds via his own COVID-19 relief fund, Start Small, Fortune reports.

Beyoncé Knowles Carter is responding to the American demographic that is inordinately impacted by the coronavirus, both in terms of cases and deaths, despite the relatively small numbers in the U.S. Mostly African-Americans and Hispanics represent “disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations,” Queen Bey said.

“Communities of color are suffering by epic proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the “Run the World” singer said on her website. “Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities.”

Some of the funds will be split among the National Alliance of Mental Health and the Univesity of California-Los Angeles to address the mental strain and anxiety that comes with working at indispensable but high-risk jobs.

The rest of the money will be devoted toward philanthropic organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen and similar groups.

Dorsey has been immersed in a blizzard of ventures related to COVID-19 since the pandemic stormed ashore. He’s already spent millions in partnerships with the likes of Rihanna and Jay-Z towards grants and materials. BusinessInsider also announced that he is appropriating about 28 percent, or about $1 billion, of his wealth towards the coronavirus relief efforts.