Keisha Lance Bottoms called N-word by racist who wants Georgia reopened

Two days after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms initially spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to prematurely allow some businesses in the state to reopen, she was met with hate.

Kemp announced Monday, April 20, 2020, that the state would begin to relax social distancing and stay-at-home regulations for gyms, barbers, nail salons, bowling alleys, massage parlors, tattoo shops and hair salons starting this Friday, April 24. On Monday, April 27, he said, movie theaters and private social clubs will be able to reopen.

Bottoms objected to the reopening of businesses as the global pandemic continues to affect the state of Georgia. “I do have the power of my voice,” Bottoms told MSNBC on April 21. “And I am using my voice to encourage people: Follow the data, look at the science, listen to the health care professionals, and use your common sense.”

On Wednesday, April 23, Bottoms used social media to share a disturbing email she received.

The message read, “N—-r, just shut up and re-open Atlanta!”

Even more disturbing, Bottoms revealed that her daughter also read the message.

“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” Bottoms tweeted and also posted on Instagram.

Bottoms followed her statement with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that read, “Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

Several notable figures in Atlanta responded to the mayor’s tweet and Instagram post.

“Wow, ignorance at its finest. Sad,” rapper Jezzy wrote.

“We will protect you at all costs,” lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns added.

“Oh no. The ignorance will not win,” Shanti Das wrote.

Jermaine Dupri responded by simply writing, “Wow.”

On April 23, Bottoms had posted a photo on Instagram of a coffee mug that had the quote, “Afraid of Nothing.”

Atlanta’s mayor also quoted activist writer and poet Audre Lorde with the caption, “I am deliberate and afraid of nothing.”