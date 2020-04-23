Naomi Campbell admits she only eats 1 meal a day

Naomi Campbell only eats one meal a day.

The supermodel has confessed she only has one proper meal every day, which she eats in the middle of the day, but reserves Sunday for her favorite sweet treats.

She told the Wall Street Journal: “I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner because I really only eat once a day … Sunday is my treat, so I’ll make desserts, my cakes and puddings.”

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old model insisted she doesn’t “starve” herself, but there will be days where she doesn’t eat anything as she doesn’t feel like it.

She said at the time: “I eat when I feel like it, and I don’t starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice. It’s never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It’s just when I feel like doing it.”

Meanwhile, she previously confessed she plans to “simplify” her life after the global health pandemic ends.

She explained on her online show “No Filter with Naomi”: “There’s a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways … I don’t think it’s ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this … I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It’s too much.”