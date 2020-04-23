Trey Songz reveals the mother of his son in new family photos

The wait is over for everyone who has been anxiously waiting to see the woman who is the mother of Trey Songz’s adorable son Noah.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Songz shared a collection of family photos, which included several images of Noah’s mother, in a post to his nearly 12 million followers on Instagram.

The post came after Noah’s 1st birthday and featured an image the toddler sitting in a high chair holding stuffed animals, with a sign that read, “Noah is a wild one.”

The “Can’t Help But Wait” singer also praised Noah’s mom in the post, though her name was never mentioned.

Songz, 35, said, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. (sic)”

As you swipe right, the photos continue with a close-up shot of Noah’s mom holding him, followed by one of Songz holding Noah in his arms and then our favorite: a family photo of father, mother and son together. They were all smiles during the photo shoot, with Noah’s mom holding him and Songz with his arm around her.

Songz, who first introduced his son to the world on social media on May 19, 2020, has embraced fatherhood and loves to share cute and funny videos of their quality time together.

We are unsure if this means Songz and Noah’s mother are in a relationship, but they seem to be co-parenting very well, and we hope to see more of the adorable family in the future.