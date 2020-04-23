Why Halle Berry shaved her daughter’s head

Halle Berry had to shave her daughter’s head after the youngster stopped brushing her hair.

The 53-year-old actress and her kids Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, have been spending a lot of time in their pool while isolating at home amid the pandemic. The daily dips led to her oldest child ending up with “matted fur” at the back of her head due to chlorine damage.

Speaking to talk show host Jimmy Fallon via video link she said: “Every day we’re swimming. We get out of the pool. My daughter’s 12, and so every time I got to comb her hair, she’s like, ‘No, don’t touch me. I can handle it. I’m a tween. I don’t brush my hair.’

“Two nights ago, We’re doing her homework and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’

“All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling, and she’s screaming.”

