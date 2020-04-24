30 men jailed for allegedly seeking sex from kids during pandemic

At a time when the global pandemic should encourage people to stay inside, a multitude of men were arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with kids.

Police in Fairfax, Virginia created a sting called “Operation COVID Crackdown,” according to station DVM. Due to most schools being physically closed and children’s access to social media, authorities believe that it gives pedophiles more opportunities to engage in illegal behaviors with underage individuals.

Men, whose ages range from 20 to 74, used social media platforms to seek sex from kids. However, the kids were actually police officers who were posing as kids. The police officers would set up a meeting with the men with an agreement to engage in sex.

But when the men arrived at the agreed-upon locations, they were arrested. In all, 68 felony charges filed against the men who were arrested for solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties.

The men arrested include Xavier Jackson, 24, of Springfield, charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties. Alfonso Diaz-Martinez, 36, of Sterling, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties. Concepcion Gonzalez, 38, of Reston, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties. Japher Flores Arriaza, 20, of Fairfax, was charged with solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties.

“Our detectives have remained vigilant and they recognized the increased threat posed by online predators in recent weeks,” Major Ed O’Carroll said in a statement. “I commend their ability to adapt during this unprecedented public health pandemic and to do so in the interest of protecting our children and bringing justice to those who commit these repugnant crimes.”