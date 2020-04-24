Keisha Lance Bottoms says her 12-year-old son received racial threats

The impact of the global pandemic continues to go beyond just being simply a health issue. Political ideologies have turned a public safety matter into a racial issue.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed that she was called a racial slur after encouraging her citizens to stay home after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp decided to reopen certain businesses.

On April 23, Bottoms revealed during a commission meeting that her son was also the victim of being called a racial slur.

“Not only did I receive it but my 12-year-old son received it as well. So that was more concerning to me than anything,” said Bottoms.

On Wednesday, April 23, Bottoms used social media to share a disturbing email she received.

The message read, “N—–, just shut up and re-open Atlanta!”

Even more disturbing, Bottoms revealed that her daughter also read the message.

“With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you,” Bottoms tweeted and also posted on Instagram.

Bottoms followed her statement with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that read, “Conscientious stupidity or sincere ignorance.”

The email’s address was from Reopen Georgia, an organization that is seeking to have that state reopened during the global pandemic.

Kemp announced Monday, April 20, 2020, that the state would begin to relax social distancing and stay-at-home regulations for gyms, barbers, nail salons, bowling alleys, massage parlors, tattoo shops and hair salons starting this Friday, April 24. On Monday, April 27, he said, movie theaters and private social clubs will be able to reopen.