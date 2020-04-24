Skip Marley gets the music industry’s attention with ‘Slow Down’

Born into a family that has made a huge impact in the music industry, Skip Marley is demanding to make his presence known. Marley is a talented songwriter, musician, and singer. His hit single “Slow Down” featuring the Grammy-award winner H.E.R, is a collaboration made in heaven. Representing good vibes, good energy, and love is the Marley way. The remix to “Slow Down” just released and Grammy-nominated rapper Wale added his special touch to the single.

Rolling Out sat down with Skip to discuss his hit single, career, and family legacy.

Let’s talk about your latest single “Slow Down.” How did this collaboration happen with H.E.R?

Well I had the song already, but it just didn’t feel right, so someone suggested reaching out to another artist… Then he said, “What about H.E.R?” So we reached out to her team and expressed how we would love to have her on the track. Next time she was in the studio, [she] laid the track and sent it back. It was perfect, the missing piece to the puzzle.

Tell us about how you got your start in music.

I started playing piano when I was six years old and I tried to pick up [the] guitar when I was around the age of 10, but the strings hurt my finger. So I put it down for a couple of years. When I was around 13 my Uncle Ziggy bought me a guitar. At that time I didn’t play guitar, but he said I would. I wasn’t vocal about my singing, very reserved. My Uncle Stephen brought me onto the stage when I was around 14-years-old for the first time and after that, the music called me. So I listened.

Describe the Skip Marley brand and sound.

My sound is a feeling. It [stems] from roots Reggae music, branched out to hip-hop, blues, rock, jazz, and soul Afro. It’s a mix. I don’t believe in barriers when it comes to music so I just follow the feeling. I go with the flow. I can find inspiration from all types of music. I make music for the people to get the [messages] across.

Your family is legendary in the music industry. What was it like being brought up in the Marley family?

We were always on the road growing up, but we went to school like regular kids. We were always around music. It wasn’t until I reached a certain age that I understood the significance of what my family means … my grandfather‘s legacy and now what my family does is we free the people with music.

Name three people who have inspired you in your life or your music career.

My grandfather.

What motivates you?

Life, the almighty Mother Earth, the spirit of music unity … goodness, many things.

What do you have coming up as far as projects?

I’m am dropping another single shortly, preparing the album for the summertime … been also working on some features.