Spike Lee slams plan to lift lockdown in Georgia

Spike Lee has slammed the plan to lift the lockdown and reopen movie theaters in the state of Georgia.

The award-winning director insisted he isn’t going to risk his own health by venturing outside amid the pandemic, and he’s also called for an increase in testing for the virus.

He told Vanity Fair in an email: “Open Movie Theatres Now? Hell To Da Naw. I Got A lot More Movies To Make, Not Rollin’ Da Dice Wit’ Da Only Life I Got. TESTING. TESTING And Mo’ TESTING (sic)”

Spike, 63, stressed the need to identify the people who are sick as a means of slowing the rate of infection.

Elsewhere, the National Association of Theatre Owners has insisted that movie theaters are unlikely to be able to screen “new wide-release movies” anytime soon.

The organization said: “While some states and localities are beginning to authorize the opening of movie theaters under certain conditions, the movie theater industry is also a national one.

“Until the majority of markets in the U.S. are open, and major markets in particular, new wide-release movies are unlikely to be available.”

Meanwhile, “Harold & Kumar” star John Cho recently claimed that the pandemic has reminded Asian Americans that their belonging is “conditional.”

The 47-year-old actor — who was born in Seoul, South Korea, but relocated to the U.S. at the age of 6 — bemoaned the spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in light of the health crisis.

Click continue to read more.