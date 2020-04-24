Virginia Harris explains the importance of 2020 Census to the black community

In the midst of receiving stimulus checks over the last month, Americans are also receiving 2020 Census forms. Virginia Harris, president of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, wants to ensure the African American community takes the census seriously. She also hopes to clarify how important it is for our communities to be counted this year.

What is the US census information used for?

The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. It affects the number of funding communities receive, how communities plan for the future and our representation in government. Specifically, data is used to:

Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

Determine how many seats (through redistricting) a state is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Affect planning and funding for infrastructure—including programs for highway planning and construction, section 8 housing, federal transit, community development, and rural water and waste disposal systems.

Have African Americans been represented in the previous Census counts correctly?

Black communities across the United States have been undercounted for decades in decennial censuses. There are many reasons why the undercount exists, including people having multiple addresses or different family structures. In the 1990 Census, the staff at the Decennial Statistical Studies Division of the Department of Commerce estimated a net undercount of about four percent for African Americans. It improved to two percent or about 800,000 people in the 2000 Census. The Census in 2010 showed no significant change to the black undercount, despite the net undercount being the lowest it had been in history.

Many African Americans don’t trust the government. Are those feelings are justified?

In no way can I speak on behalf of all African Americans regarding their trust factor. I can only state what I believe, which is as follows:

Many African Americans don’t trust the government across the board, and their feelings may be justified depending on the specific subject matter, information shared (facts or fiction), and character of the politician delivering the message and more. I believe the public’s confidence in the U.S. government is shrinking, and a lack of trust in government makes it more difficult to solve some of the nation’s key problems. As a result, I believe, as do many, that it is necessary to repair the trust environment.

Why is it so important for African Americans to fill out their Census and be counted this year?

Black communities deserve to be accurately represented in the census. Lawmakers and businesses cannot make responsible decisions without an accurate count. And communities cannot hold them accountable without it. Responding to the census is a civic duty for all Americans. By participating in the Census, African Americans will strengthen our community’s future.