Megan Thee Stallion snatches off wig to reveal beautiful natural hair (video)

After years of affixing expensive and glamorous wigs atop her dome, rap temptress Megan Thee Stallion pulled a surprise on her fans.

The 25-year old born Megan Pete in Houston, gathered up the gumption to go natural —and fans think it is a definite upgrade.

Posting the video on Saturday, April 25, Megan ran her fingers through her untamed ringlets that hung deliciously in front of her face.

As she turned the cameras on herself, Megan put on quite a show for her 11 million IG followers as she seductively pulled up strands of her cutely coiled curls with her manicured fingers. And she shook her head from side to side so that fans could get a glimpse of her hair’s vibrancy, fullness and bounciness. And her fans swooned.

Megan’s celeb friends couldn’t contain their excitement for her.

La La Anthony, the wife of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, said: “😋🥰😍.”

Instagram star Jordyn Woods fawned over the video: “You so cute.”

Chloe X Halle exclaimed: “oh my goodness you are so so so stunning.”

Akeelah and the Bee and Hustlers actress Keke Palmer said: “Hair is beautiful tho!!!!”

Former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michele added: “Your hair is bomb.”

Her fans were equally awed by Megan’s mane and, within one hour of her posting this video, it had accrued over one million likes.

“Wowwww 😍😍😍😩😩😩girl don’t put the wig back on you’re so beautiful,” one person demanded.

“WOW YOU HAVE PERFECT HAIR 🤩,” another person said.

“Natural beauty on 1000000% omg,” shared a third.

“Girl f— them wigs. This hair is everything. 😍😍😍,” added a fourth fan.