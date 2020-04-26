Tyler Perry plans to reopen his studios

Tyler Perry’s majestic 330-acre studio complex has remained shuttered since the outbreak of the pandemic in the U.S.

The 51-year-old movie mogul is anxious to return to work on his six TV shows and he has a military-style plan to bring his wishes to fruition, TMZ reports.

Anyone who is working on his shows, as well as anyone who is filming in one of his gargantuan studios, will be permitted on the set located just south of downtown Atlanta. First, they must pass a test to ensure they do not have COVID-19.

Tyler Perry Studios are located on a former Confederate Army base that was later transformed into a regular Army installation, called Fort McPherson, before it was sold to Perry a few years ago. Therefore, Perry has more than 140 barracks at his disposal to house the cast and crew who might return to the sets.

Furthermore, Perry has 40 historic houses that are habitable as well as 30 more homes that he built for his various movie and TV projects. He’s also mulling over building a “pre-fab” hotel.

Obviously, the cast and crew would be required to remain on the studio campus for the duration of the filming for a season, which TMZ reports is just under three weeks apiece. To occupy their downtime, the cast would have access to quality of life facilities such as a gym, a restaurant and a bar on the premises.

To top things off, Perry had a functional hospital built for one of his projects, and he is seriously considering having a nurse and doctor brought on board.