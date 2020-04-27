NBA prospect Teshaun Hightower accused of murder

Teshaun Hightower, a star collegiate basketball player who declared himself eligible for the NBA draft, has been arrested on multiple charges including murder in suburban Atlanta.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Hightower, a standout at Tulane University, was somehow involved in the shooting death of a man at his home in Stockbridge, Georgia, which is 30 minutes south of the ATL.

The Henry County Police Department relayed to the entertainment publication that six men including Hightower appeared at the door of the victim, Devonte Young, at about 10:50 p.m. on April 6, 2020. A verbal altercation broke out regarding an unknown matter before gunfire erupted.

Young was struck and rushed to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police declined to say what specifically incited the shooting or why the men were at the home.

Hightower was arrested on Saturday, April 25, and slapped with eight charges, including felony murder and felony aggravated assault, and he was not given the opportunity to make bail at the time, according to published reports.

Tulane — the school Hightower was going to return to if he learned did not have good drafting prospects — immediately renounced the former leading scorer.

“Upon learning of Teshaun’s arrest this afternoon, he was immediately dismissed from the Tulane basketball program,” the athletic department wrote in a statement obtained by TMZ.

Hightower averaged 15.9 points per game, which was tops on the team, to go along with 4.6 rebounds during this past season at Tulane.