Scarface on dialysis after nearly dying from coronavirus (video)

Rap legend Scarface shared with his fans that he is now relying on dialysis to stay alive after coming “inches away from death” since contracting the coronavirus in March.

The face of the iconic ’90s group Geto Boys is on dialysis due to kidney failure, which Scarface, 49, says emanates from complications he incurred from COVID-19.

The Houston-born rapper, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, gave an update on his health during a Zoom chat with fellow Geto Boys group member, Willie D.

“I’m glad to be alive,” Scarface said.

He then described the harrowing experience when he first was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26, 2020.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house,” he explained. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday (April 20).”

Scarface then showed his dialysis port and somberly indicated that he depends on it to stay alive now. “That’s my new lifeline,” he said.

“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body,” Scarface explained.

Scarface recapped when he went through during that frightening time. “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.”

As a result of his internal tumult, he says he “probably 30 pounds.”

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” Scarface said. “I was inches away from death.”

Flip the page to see the complete Zoom discussion between Scarface and Willie D of the Geto Boys: