Lizzo shares surprise birthday wish that made her day

Lizzo was at a loss for words after discovering one of her favorite celebrities wished her a happy birthday.

The “Juice” singer turned 32 on Monday, April 27, 2020, and to celebrate the special occasion, fellow singer Beyoncé took the time to send her a congratulatory message, while also raising awareness about the current coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé’s message was posted through her charity initiative BeyGood, which shared an image reading: “BeyGood supports COVID-19 relief.”

And underneath the charitable comment, the post also read: “Happy birthday Lizzo.”

On Tuesday, April 28, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker saw the post, and took to Instagram to explain how blown away she was by the simple message as she hailed Beyoncé as her “inspiration to be a singer.”

She wrote: “YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday B—-! I don’t know how to ACT.

“She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade… I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water (sic)”

The reaction comes after Lizzo told her fans the best gift they could give her for her birthday was a compliment about themselves.

She told her followers: “It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that a– (sic)”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been staying at home amid the pandemic and has urged people to “spread love” amid the difficult times.

Click continue to read more.