White father, son who allegedly killed Black jogger, have yet to face charges

A Georgia man was recently killed for reportedly jogging while Black. The family members of Ahmaud Arbery want justice after he was allegedly killed by a White father, Greg McMichael, and his son Travis McMichael, on Feb. 23.

Arbery was jogging a few miles away from his home in Brunswick, Georgia, when he passed the majority-White neighborhood, Satilla Shores, according to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution.

The father and son followed Arbery while in a pickup truck after claiming that they saw Arbery commit a burglary on a surveillance video. Instead of calling the police, the two White men took the law into their own hands and confronted Arbery. During the confrontation, Arbery was shot fatally in the chest. He was reportedly unarmed at the time.

The father, a former Glynn County police officer and his son, were not charged. Due to his connection with the law enforcement in Glynn County, several prosecutors have been assigned and then removed from the case. Tom Durden, a district attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, will now serve as lead prosecutor and decide if the McMichaels will be charged with murder.

Two months after Arbery’s death, the case has gained national attention, as prominent voices such as the NAACP and activist Shaun King, have spoken out against the lack of justice.