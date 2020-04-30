Eminem comes face-to-face with home intruder

How would you like to be walking through your own home in the middle of the night and suddenly come face-to-face with a man who broke into your home?

The Detroit-born Eminem, 47, was reportedly sound asleep when a male home invader slipped past his security team and got into the rap legend’s living room before being discovered … by none other than Slim Shady himself.

TMZ’s original report stated that Eminem’s security team was “sound asleep” while Matthew David Hughes, 26, violated the sanctity of the “Lose Yourself” rapper’s mansion.

But Eminem’s camp later explained what they meant by security being “asleep.” The security detail was all in the front yard at 4 a.m., while Hughes snuck through the back of the yard. He used a rock to smash open a window to the home and then climbed in.

The invader set off the alarm and Eminem dashed downstairs to find out what happened. While walking through the home, Eminem ran into Hughes, who simply wanted to have a conversation with the all-time great lyricist.

Immediately thereafter, Eminem’s detail swooped down on the guy and detained him until officers raced to the scene. Hughes was arrested and charged with two felonies, first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building, and held on a $50,000 bond in the suburban Macomb County Jail.

Thankfully for Hughes, it was Marshall Mathers and not LL Cool J, 52, who caught an invader in his home back in 2012. LL Cool J pummeled the intruder — fractured a bone or two — and then kept the bleeding burglar in a really uncomfortable position until the police arrived.