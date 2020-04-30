‘Jeopardy’ man trashed for mistaking Janet Jackson for Ariana Grande (video)

A recent “Jeopardy” contestant set social media aflame after he confused the legendary, Hall of Fame singer Janet Jackson with pop singer Ariana Grande.

The category was about the Billboard Music Awards, as iconic host, Alex Trebek, showed a clip of the award ceremony on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 show.

“As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took ‘control’ and took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”

Trebek then flashed a clip of Janet Jackson’s performance across the screen.

However, things went left when Alwin guessed the artist was singer Ariana Grande.

Trabek deadpanned with “no.”

Alwin’s fellow contestant Sarah quickly and eagerly came with the obvious answer: “Who is Janet Jackson?”

“Yes!” Trebek exclaimed.

“ARIANA GRANDE?!?!?!?!?!?”

People also took to Twitter to mock the moment.

“I just watched a guy named Alwin on Jeopardy! call Janet Jackson Ariana Grande. What world IS THIS?!?!?” user @ransomlewis69 wrote.

Social media users on YouTube and Twitter were aghast and incensed at Alwin’s flagrant mistake.

Check out the video and the listeners’ reactions.

