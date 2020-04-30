Meet Breyon Prescott, the brains behind the Teddy Riley-Babyface beat battle

Rolling out caught up with Breyon Prescott, the popular hype man who kept viewers entertained during the Instagram battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface. Unbeknownst to many viewers, Prescott, CEO of Chameleon Entertainment, is the man behind some of the most successful records in the entertainment industry. Tune in as he speaks about his current business ventures with Dr. Dre and Quavo, as well as new movie deals with Jamie Foxx.