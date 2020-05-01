How Kylie Jenner and Stormi celebrated Travis Scott’s birthday

Kylie Jenner will “always love” Travis Scott.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star split from the rapper last October, but they are believed to have reunited earlier this year. Now she’s marked his 28th birthday by heaping praise on the Astroworld hitmaker and hailing him as “daddy of the year” because of his close bond with their 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

Jenner shared a number of previously unseen photos of Scott and Stormi on Instagram on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and wrote: “DADA. Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok I’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.(sic)”

The photos included one of Jenner cradling Stormi at the hospital shortly after she had given birth while he watched over them, a red carpet shot of the trio and the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker playing with his daughter in her room, as well as an adorable video of the toddler giggling away as she rode on the back of her dad’s bike.

It was claimed in March that his relationship with the 22-year-old Lip Kit guru was stronger than ever following their brief split.

In December, Scott spoke of his close bond with Stormi and pledged to always love Jenner even if they weren’t together.

He told XXL: “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier.

“She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.

” I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”