Nikki Natural is heating up ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’

Nikki Natural is the newest cast member on the reality series “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” and she is certainly heating things up.

So, who exactly is Nikki Natural? The Miami native, whose real name is Neisha Cooper, is more than the ex-girlfriend of rapper Trick Daddy. She is a Florida International University alumna with a degree in criminal justice administration and business as well as the owner of a mobile massage business called Nikki Natural Touch, which is licensed by the state of Georgia. A model and up-and-coming rapper, she recently jump-started her fledgling music career by signing a management deal with rapper Bankroll Freddie’s label and releasing her first single, “That’s Me.”

Rolling out recently caught up Nikki Natural about her time on reality TV, her musical influences and what’s next.

What is the biggest misconception about you?

I’m arrogant and hard to work with. “Love & Hip Hop Miami” edited my scenes and made me the “villain,” but in reality, I’m actually just very confident and the most genuine and easiest person you may ever work within this industry. I truly believe in myself, and it often comes off as too cocky, but I’m as humble as they come and extremely blessed with some amazing people in my corner.

Who are your musical influences?

My musical influences are definitely Jacki-O and Nicki Minaj. They both have this drip like a male rapper, but we all know they are dominant females. They make music that women and men can listen to. It’s hard for females to grasp a male audience, and they have definitely accomplished that.

