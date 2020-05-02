Michael Jordan reportedly turned down $100 million for 2 hours of work

Michael Jordan’s illustrious career continues to reach new heights with the release of the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”

Along with his historic battles against the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” and the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, Jordan was also legendary off the court, so much so that he was often offered an enormous amount of money to be present at certain events.

However, if something didn’t align with his beliefs, Jordan did not hesitate to turn down lucrative opportunities.

Jordan’s former agent, David Falk, revealed how the six-time NBA champion turned down $100 million.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. And all he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one, two-hour appearance to announce the deal, and he turned it down,” Falk said during an interview with WFAN. “And, God bless him, he’s been so successful. It gives him the opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants … I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

Jordan had the financial stability to walk away from deals as he was the first former NBA player to become a billionaire. According to Forbes, Jordan is worth $2.1 billion.

Jordan serves as a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, an NBA team currently worth $1.5 billion. And when it comes to sneakers, he remains the king as he takes home $130 million annually from Nike’s Jordan Brand, according to Forbes.