Some call for Mike Tyson, 53, to make boxing return after viral workout video

Mike Tyson was known as “the baddest man on the planet” during his prime boxing days in the late 1980s and early 1990s. But now at 53, he is mostly known as a podcaster with a hit show, “Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson,” where he interviews athletes, musicians and actors.

Tyson caused a stir on Friday, May 1, 2020, after posting a recent video of himself training. In the 10-second video clip posted on his Instagram page, Tyson throws six vicious punches as a trainer holds boxing pads. The punches appear brutal and would likely knock a person unconscious if they were to connect during a boxing match.

The video caused some to suggest that Tyson should return to the boxing ring decades outside of his prime.

“Okay, I’ve watched this about 53 times. I’m convinced you could put [heavyweight boxing champ] Deontay Wilder to sleep,” actor Columbus Short wrote underneath the Instagram post.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded, “My brother, you got me ready to run through a wall now. To the gym I go.”

Comedian Martin Lawrence wrote, “Felt that from here.”

Tyson won his first 37 professional fights (33 by knockout or TKO). He was upset by boxer Buster Douglas in 1990 and finished his career with 50 wins, six losses and 44 knockouts. His last fight occurred in 2005 when he was defeated by Kevin McBride.

If Tyson decides to return, it’s likely he could garner millions for a 12-round bout. According to Bleacher Report, five of Tyson’s fights are the biggest pay-per-view boxing matches of all-time. In 12 pay-per-view fights, Tyson earned a total of $545 million.