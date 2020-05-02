Wendy Williams changing her dating ‘rules’ amid global health crisis

Wendy Williams has changed her dating “rules” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old talk show host is on the lookout for a new beau after finalizing her divorce with Kevin Hunter in January but has said the global health crisis has altered the way she approaches potential suitors, as she will no longer let them kiss her on the first date.

She said: “I want to date, and there will be no kissing on the first date. Even those rules have changed for me.”

And Williams is keen to find a partner so she can get married again but insists any future husband will have to sign a prenuptial agreement to make sure her assets stay safe if they ever split up.

Speaking to “Extra,” she added: “I am a hopeless romantic. I would get married again with a very simple prenuptial agreement. Basically, what’s yours is yours, and what’s mine is mine.

“And no, I wouldn’t walk down the aisle. I would like to get married in a hotel room. We don’t even have to go on a honeymoon. I don’t care.”

Meanwhile, Williams was recently told by television medic Mehmet Oz to give up sex during the coronavirus outbreak.

