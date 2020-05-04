DJ Khaled shocked by twerking fan (video)

DJ Khaled was horrified when a fan started twerking for him on Instagram Live.

The 44-year-old star — who has sons Asahd, 3, and Aalam, 3 months, with wife Nicole Tuck — has been hosting one-on-one chats with followers via his social media channel during the coronavirus pandemic but got more than he bargained for during a video call on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker said hello to the woman and she stood up to show her skimpy pink shorts and matching bikini top, which was poking out of her open grey sweater.

Khaled exclaimed: “Oh s—, oh s—.”

She then began shaking her backside as the “No Brainer” hitmaker grew more horrified.

He shouted: “No, no, don’t do that!

“I got family! It’s all love!”

The woman briefly left the room and came back with a bottle of water, which she poured down her butt, prompting Khaled to cover his eyes.

He begged: “Just talk to me normal! Talk to me normal!”

But the fan ignored his urging, so he eventually pulled the plug on their chat.

He said: “Nah, I can’t, I can’t.”

Khaled then urged his fans to be “respectful” and “take it easy” when speaking to him.

He captioned a video of the awkward interaction: “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP ! (sic)”

The “Do You Mind” star previously vowed to use his time in lockdown to establish a new workout regime.

He said last month: “Back at it, back at it!

“I guess while we’re all at our houses and cribs, we’re all going to be eating a lot. It is what it is, we’re all going to be eating a lot. We need to be honest with ourselves, watching a lot of TV.

“We’re going to have to put a workout into our routine as well so every morning I’m going to get it in. Let’s go.”