Ray J says wife Princess won’t let him see her or their kids

Rapper and television personality Ray J is holed up in a hotel about 10 minutes from the family home in Los Angeles, as his wife demands that he practices self-quarantine before he can see the kids.

The gregarious William Ray Norwood, 39, has been meeting with friends and business associates of late. That has Princess Pilipina Love Norwood, 35, nervous that the “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star could expose her and especially their young children to the coronavirus.

Therefore, Princess is forcing Ray J — and we use the word lightly — to isolate himself in a luxury hotel for seven consecutive days before he can be reunited with the family, Page Six reports.

Princess Norwood is keeping close tabs on her husband — even if he’s not in their home.

“I’m lonely right now. I don’t want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over,’ ” Ray J told the entertainment publication. “So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids.”

Princess took that stance when she saw the TV personality, actor and entrepreneur posing with the cast of his latest film The Pump. Therefore, she made him isolate himself from the family for a week. But when Princess saw Ray J with director Antonio Ward on Instagram, she made him start all over.

“She said I got to put in seven days alone, and I’m good with the seven, but she really want me to do 14, so it’s hard to look at the 13 days left,” he told Page Six.