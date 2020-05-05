Vanessa Bryant reads unopened letter from Kobe Bryant on her birthday

Vanessa Bryant finally opened up the final letter from her late, legendary husband Kobe Bryant to read its contents on her birthday on May 5.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” she said in an Instagram post to her 14 million followers.

“It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️”

Vanessa Bryant, 38, is celebrating a very somber birthday without the Lakers icon and their daughter, Gigi. The daughter’s 14th birthday would have been May 1.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, 13, passed away when their helicopter crashed into the mountains northeast of Los Angeles, killing seven others on board in the process.

Vanessa Bryant asked her followers to wear red on May 1 in honor of Gigi Bryant’s favorite color.

Bryant’s celebrity friends were quickly on the scene to symbolically embrace the widow, including actress and TV personality Lala Anthony.

“That’s beautiful V. Today is your day. We celebrate you. We love you. We got your back forever. Happy happy birthday.”

Singer Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame added, “Sending you love today!! Happy birthday Vanessa,” while “Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton added: “🙏🏼🙏🏼✨✨✨✨.”

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie also commented, telling “V”: “Happy Birthday V! Praying for you and the girls🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Check out Vanessa Bryant’s message in full below: