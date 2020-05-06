Brutal fight erupts at Georgia mall as state eases shelter-in-place order

As states across the country continue to reopen during a global pandemic, people are eager to return to a sense of normalcy. But to some, disruption is viewed as normal.

On May 6, video of a fight at a Georgia mall went viral. The incident took place at Cumberland Mall located in Marietta, Georgia. It was soon the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

In the short clip, two women were attacking a third woman who was on the ground. One man, who appeared to be a security guard, attempted to break up the fight. However, he had issues separating the women.

In the midst of the fight, a male who was likely a friend of the woman who was being attacked, jumped into the screen. The male dropped kicked one of the women and grabbed the girl who was being attacked. The video ended as the male carried the woman away.

Along with breaking the law by fighting, those involved did not wear a mask and chose not to practice social distancing guidelines.

At press time, Georgia has 29,423 cases of COVID-19 and 1,246 deaths. Blacks currently make up over 80 percent of the hospitalizations in Georgia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

View video of the incident below: